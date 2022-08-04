

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - Rhön-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK), a German co-operation of hospitals and clinics, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the first-half, helped by increased revenues. For the full-year, the company has reaffirmed its EBITDA and sales outlook.



For the six-month period to June, the German healthcare provider posted a consolidated profit of 12.77 million euros or 0.17 euro per share, compared with 8.63 million euros or 0.12 euro per share a year ago.



Earnings before taxes were at 15.74 million euros, higher than 10.61 million euros of previous year period.



Operating result (EBIT) rose to 18.12 million euros, from 11.33 million euros reported for first-half of 2021.



Rhön-Klinikum posted EBITDA of 52.76 million euros as against 46.48 million euros, on year-on-year basis.



The German healthcare provider registered revenues and other income of 817.63 million euros, compared with last year's 777.58 million euros.



For the full-year, Rhön-Klinikum continues to expect revenues of 1.4 billion euros within a range of plus or minus 5 percent.



For 12-month period, it still projects EBITDA to be in the range of 92 million euros to 102 million euros.







