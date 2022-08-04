

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INF.L), a British publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax was 51.4 million pounds, compared to prior year's loss of 104.4 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 3.1 pence, compared to loss of 6.8 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 183.9 million pounds, compared to prior year's 18.5 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were 10 pence, up from 0.7 pence last year.



Revenue for the first half climbed 66.5 percent to 1.02 billion pounds from last year's 615.4 million pounds. Underlying revenue growth was 47.6 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company reaffirmed outlook at the top-end of guidance, with growth in revenue, adjusted operating profit and earnings per share expected to be above historical trends.



Separately, the company announced the divestment of Maritime Intelligence for 385 million pounds or $458 million.



