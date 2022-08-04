

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) reported that its net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the second quarter of 2022 increased to NT$1.32 billion or US$44.4 million, from NT$1.28 billion or US$43.2 million in the prior year.



Quarterly net earnings were US$1.22 per basic ADS, compared to US$1.19 per basic ADS in the second quarter of 2021.



But revenue for the second quarter was NT$6.85 billion or US$230.4 million, a decrease of 1.9% from the previous year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de