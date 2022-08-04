

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L) on Thursday reported profit before tax of $40.3 million for the first half, 16% up from $34.8 million a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, profit before tax was $49.2 million compared with $44.5 million in the previous year.



Net profit for the period rose to $34.6 million or 5.65 cents per share from $29.6 million or 4.81 cents per share last year.



Adjusted profit grew to $42.3 million or 6.9 cents per share from $37.9 million or 6.16 cents per share last year.



Revenue for the six months period increased 10% to $280.1 million from $255.1 million last year.



The company said its orderbook increased 30% year-on-year to 283.6 million.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.63 cents per share, a 10% increase from last year, to be paid to Ordinary shareholders on September 16 and to ADR holders on September23. The dividend is payable to all shareholders on the register as on August 12.



Looking forward, Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'We enter the third quarter with strong momentum and an increased orderbook. The Board remains confident in our ability to deliver on our growth plan for the year.'







