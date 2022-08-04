

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd (MTSFY.PK), a Japanese real estate developer, on Thursday reported an increase in earnings for the first quarter, driven by a rise in revenues. The company also maintained its fiscal 2022 view.



For the quarter ended in June, the Chuo City, Tokyo-headquartered firm posted profit attributable to owners of the parent of 52.91 billion yen, 54 percent higher than 34.39 billion yen of previous year quarter.



Operating income surged 120 percent to 77.11 billion yen from 35.12 billion yen a year ago.



Mitsui registered revenues from operations of 576.72 billion yen, 28.5 percent higher than 448.70 billion yen, reported for the same period of 2021.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 190 billion yen, up 27.9 percent from last year; operating income of 300 billion yen, a year-over-year growth of 25.7 percent, and revenues of 2.20 trillion yen, a year-over-year growth of 26.2 percent.







