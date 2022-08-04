

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting second-quarter results on Thursday, Cigna Corporation (CI) said it now expects 2022 adjusted income from operations per share of at least $22.90, up $0.30 from prior guidance. Adjusted revenues are now estimated to be at least $178 billion, an increase of $1 billion from prior guidance. The outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2022 dividends.



Second quarter earnings totaled $1.56 billion, or $4.90 per share compared with $1.47 billion, or $4.25 per share, last year. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $1.98 billion or $6.22 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $45.43 billion from $43.11 billion last year.



