

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB22.74 billion, or RMB8.51 per share. This compares with RMB45.14 billion, or RMB16.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB30.25 billion or RMB11.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to RMB205.56 billion from RMB205.74 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): RMB22.74 Bln. vs. RMB45.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB8.51 vs. RMB16.38 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB205.56 Bln vs. RMB205.74 Bln last year.



