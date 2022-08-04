

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WestRock Company (WRK) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $377.9M, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $250.1 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, WestRock Company reported adjusted earnings of $396.2 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $5.52 billion from $4.82 billion last year.



WestRock Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $377.9M. vs. $250.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.52 Bln vs. $4.82 Bln last year.



