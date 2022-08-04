

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gannett Co. (GCI):



Earnings: -$53.69 million in Q2 vs. $22.59 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.39 in Q2 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $748.66 million in Q2 vs. $804.28 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.95 - $3.00 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GANNETT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de