

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Aptiv PLC (APTV):



Earnings: -$61 million in Q2 vs. $147 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q2 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $62 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Revenue: $4.06 billion in Q2 vs. $3.81 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $17,000 -$17,300 Mln



