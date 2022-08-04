

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $277M, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $341M, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.72 billion from $3.48 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $277M. vs. $341M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.71 -Revenue (Q2): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.74 - $1.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,580 - $3,635 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 - $7.10 Full year revenue guidance: $14,615 -$14,700 Mln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de