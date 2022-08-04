

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $559 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $424 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $626 million or $1.98 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.6% to $3.55 billion from $2.74 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $559 Mln. vs. $424 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.77 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.55 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 to $8.70



