

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $194.5M, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $185.3 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.4M or $0.86 per share for the period.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $194.5M. vs. $185.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.81 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.43 to $3.63



