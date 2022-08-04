Temenos Wealth is awarded "best-in-class" status for integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers.Geneva Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announces that Temenos Wealth has been awarded «best-in-class» status in Aite-Novarica Group's Matrix Evaluation of Wealth Management-Focused Core Banking Systems. Delivered on the Temenos platform for composable banking, Temenos Wealth covers the front-to-back needs of a modern Wealth Management firm, from self-service channels and portfolio management to back...

