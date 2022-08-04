

Below are the earnings highlights for Aptiv PLC (APTV):



Earnings: -$61 million in Q2 vs. $147 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q2 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $62 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Revenue: $4.06 billion in Q2 vs. $3.81 billion in the same period last year.



Outlook:



Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $915 million to $955 million. The consensus estimate stands at $961.91 million.



For the full year, revenue is expected between $3.395 billion and $3.505 billion and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $9.50-$10.30, below estimates.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $10.35 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $17,000 -$17,300 Mln







