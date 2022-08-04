

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $194.5M, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $185.3 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.4M or $0.86 per share for the period.



Outlook:



For the fiscal 2022, the company reiterated its outlook for adjusted EPS of $3.43 to $3.63. Analysts, on average expect the company to post its full-year EPS at $3.55.



In addition, the firm reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 6 percent to 8 percent through 2025, from the $3.30 midpoint of the original 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range.



The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5725 per share, payable on September 20, to shareholders of record on August 19.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $194.5M. vs. $185.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.81 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.43 to $3.63







