Earnings: -$1.8 million in Q2 vs. -$51.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $107.3 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $537.3 million in Q2 vs. $520.9M in the same period last year.



For the full-year, the company has revised down its adjusted EPS expectation which is now projected to be in the range of $1.10 - $1.17 against previous outlook of $1.13- $1.20.



For the fiscal 2022, adjusted EBITDA is still expected to be in the range of $865 million - $905 million.



