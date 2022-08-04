

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China fired several ballistic missiles into waters around northeastern and southwestern Taiwan within hours of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaving the island nation.



The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command said the Dongfeng ballistic missiles hit their target accurately Thursday.



'The entire live-fire training mission has been successfully completed and the relevant air and sea area control is now lifted,' it said in a statement.



This was part of Chinese military's planned exercises to simulate an air and sea 'blockade' around Taiwan.



Cargo ships were forced to deviate their channels and dozens of flights bound for Taiwan were cancelled following the military drills.



Taiwan's Defense Ministry said China sent more than 20 fighter jets across the median line in the Taiwan Strait Wednesday.



The Chinese government had earlier warned that Taipei will pay a price for hosting Pelosi, who has a long history of criticizing Beijing.



Her visit had irritated China, which considers the autonomous region of Taiwan as its part.







