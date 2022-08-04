

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government will import 4.3 million bottles of infant formula from New Zealand next week under Operation Fly Formula Mission to address the nationwide shortage of the product caused by Abbott Nutrition recall.



The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that his Administration is sourcing two flights, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to transport Danone's Aptamil Gold Plus Stage 1 infant formula in 8-ounce bottles from New Zealand to Chicago on August 8 and 11.



These products will be distributed through top retailers nationwide, the White House said.



In May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the agency is exercising enforcement discretion so that Danone can import additional infant formula, including Neocate Infant DHA/ARA, Aptamil First Infant Milk Stage 1, and Aptamil Gold Plus Stage 1. Danone is in the process of importing approximately 38 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents into the U.S. market, which also includes their Aptamil baby formula from Ireland and New Zealand.



Biden launched Operation Fly Formula in May to speed up the import of infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, and stock enough product in stores as soon as possible.



The Biden Administration is sourcing the Defense Department's commercial aircraft, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula.



These flights will bypass regular air freighting routes to speed up the importation.



Under Operation Fly Formula, the United States so far imported nearly 64 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of baby formula from abroad, the White House said.







