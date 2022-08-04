

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.32 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $0.46 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.50 billion or $4.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $6.59 billion from $6.53 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.32 Bln. vs. $0.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.45 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.59 Bln vs. $6.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.00 - $18.00 Full year revenue guidance: $25.5 - $26.4 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de