

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $603.38 million, or $3.42 per share. This compares with $346.25 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $1.03 billion from $0.83 billion last year.



Public Storage earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $603.38 Mln. vs. $346.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.42 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.83 Bln last year.



