

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $55.82 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $41.88 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.92 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $183.99 million from $180.11 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $55.82 Mln. vs. $41.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.96 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $183.99 Mln vs. $180.11 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

POWER INTEGRATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de