

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $18 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $20 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.35 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



