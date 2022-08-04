

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.24 billion, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $0.91 billion, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 billion or $2.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.0% to $7.41 billion from $4.14 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.24 Bln. vs. $0.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.81 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.67 -Revenue (Q2): $7.41 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.



