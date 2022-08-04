

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):



Earnings: $1.17 billion in Q2 vs. $0.61 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.05 in Q2 vs. -$0.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $368 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Revenue: $4.14 billion in Q2 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.



