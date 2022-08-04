

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $371.9 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $331.1 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $418.4 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $3.41 billion from $2.81 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $371.9 Mln. vs. $331.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q2): $3.41 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.77 to $4.80



