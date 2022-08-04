

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter results on Thursday, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) lifted its outlook for the full year.



Looking forward to full year 2022, Republic raised its full-year adjusted earnings of $4.77 to $4.80 per share, up from prior estimate of $4.58 to $4.65 per share.



'We are very pleased with our second quarter results, which demonstrate our ability to dynamically adjust price to offset higher levels of cost inflation and drive margin expansion in the underlying business,' said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. 'As a result of our strong performance and outlook for the balance of the year, we are raising our full-year financial guidance.'



Further, Republic's Board of Directors approved a 3.5-cent increase in the quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend of $0.495 per share for shareholders of record on October 3, 2022 will be paid on October 14, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

REPUBLIC SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de