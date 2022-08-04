

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Thursday, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) lifted its full year 2022 product revenue outlook.



Vertex is raising its full year 2022 product revenue guidance to $8.6 billion to $8.8 billion, from prior outlook of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.



The increase primarily reflects the robust uptake of KAFTRIO/TRIKAFTA in countries outside the U.S. where Vertex has recently achieved reimbursement.







