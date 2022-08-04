

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):



Earnings: -$4 million in Q2 vs. $44 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q2 vs. $0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share for the period.



Revenue: $430 million in Q2 vs. $491 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27 to $0.31 Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.65



