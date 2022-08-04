

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $810.5M, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $67.0 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $930.5 million or $3.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $2.20 billion from $1.79 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $810.5M. vs. $67.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.13 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.6 to $8.8 Bln



