

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intrepid Potash (IPI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $23.71 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $19.50 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of $24.77 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.1% to $91.74 million from $67.89 million last year.



Intrepid Potash earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



