

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX):



Earnings: -$64 million in Q2 vs. $22 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.54 in Q2 vs. $0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.1 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Revenue: $150.9 million in Q2 vs. $141.2 million in the same period last year.



