

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $104.8 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $95.5 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Regency Centers Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $163.1 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $104.8 Mln. vs. $95.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.74



