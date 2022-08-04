

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):



Earnings: -$4.7 million in Q2 vs. $1.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q2 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.4 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



Revenue: $224.2 million in Q2 vs. $205.1 M in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $220 - $230 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $890 - $930 Mln



