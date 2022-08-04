

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $358 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $370 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $497 million or $2.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $2.14 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $358 Mln. vs. $370 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.87 -Revenue (Q2): $2.14 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.85 to $2.90 Full year EPS guidance: $10.03 and $10.13



