

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK), a German property company, reported Friday that its first-half funds from operations or FFO I was 273.2 million euros, 6.2 percent lower than last year's 291.4 million euros.



On a per-share basis, the FFO 1 came to 0.69 euro, compared to 0.85 euro in the prior-year period.



Profit for the period was 927.3 million euros, significantly higher than last year's 256.4 million euros.



The segment revenue from Residential Property Management was 598.1 million euros, down 5.1 percent, which was particularly driven by a 9.5 percent smaller residential portfolio.



Further, Deutsche Wohnen confirmed its fiscal 2022 Stable outlook and guidance.



