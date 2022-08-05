

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita Plc (CPI.L), a business process outsourcing and professional services provider, reported Friday that its first-half profit before tax plunged to 0.1 million pounds from last year's 261.1 million pounds, reflecting business exits and Portfolio goodwill impairment.



Earnings per share declined 93 percent to 1.10 pence from 16.18 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 37.0 million pounds, compared to 1.1 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.31 pence, compared to 2.80 pence a year ago.



Revenue declined 6 percent to 1.52 billion pounds from prior year's 1.62 billion pounds. Adjusted revenue increased 0.6 percent to 1.48 billion pounds.



Looking ahead, the company said it is focused on delivering expectations for fiscal 2022.



The company projects accelerated revenue growth in the second half of the year despite the uncertain macro environment, with positive momentum in all divisions, supported by a strong pipeline of opportunities.



In London, Capita shares were trading at 28.30 pence, down 3.54 percent.



