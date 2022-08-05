

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Friday as investors awaited key labor market data from the United States later in the day for clues about the Federal Reserve's tightening path.



The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,437 after finishing on a flat note on Thursday.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were seeing modest gains as copper and other base metals rose on a weaker dollar.



Oil & gas firm BP Plc fell nearly 2 percent and Shell dropped 1.2 percent as oil headed toward a 10 percent weekly loss on recession worries.



Capita plunged 6.3 percent. The business process outsourcing and professional services provider said that its first-half profit before tax plunged to 0.1 million pounds from last year's 261.1 million pounds, reflecting business exits and portfolio goodwill impairment.



London Stock Exchange Group rallied 3 percent on share buyback news.



Advertising agency WPP plummeted 7 percent despite raising its sales outlook.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de