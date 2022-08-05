

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $166M, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $125M, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $223 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $2.05 billion from $2.01 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $166M. vs. $125M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 - $5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $8.30 - $8.60 Bln



