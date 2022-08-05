

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corp. (WAB) updated its 2022 financial guidance with sales to be in a range of $8.30 billion to $8.60 billion and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in a range of $4.70 to $5.00, updated from previous guidance of $4.65 to $5.05. For full year 2022, Wabtec expects strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90 percent.



Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.23, up 16.0% from the same quarter a year ago. Earnings totaled $166 million compared with $125 million, a year ago. GAAP earnings per share was $0.91, up 37.9%. Revenue increased to $2.05 billion from $2.01 billion, last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WABTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de