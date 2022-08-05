

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fluor Corp. (FLR):



Earnings: $66 million in Q2 vs. -$83 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.38 in Q2 vs. -$0.53 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fluor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $22 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.30 billion in Q2 vs. $3.68 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.35



