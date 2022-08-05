

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.35 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $1.15 to $1.40 per share.



