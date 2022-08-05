

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $10.5 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $29.3 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.1 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $679.8 M from $672.7 M last year.



Stericycle Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $10.5 Mln. vs. $29.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $679.8 M vs. $672.7 M last year.



