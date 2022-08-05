

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):



Earnings: -$179 million in Q2 vs. $28 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.27 in Q2 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $304 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.31 per share Revenue: $3.08 billion in Q2 vs. $2.70 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.65



