

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private payroll employment grew at a faster pace at the end of June, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



Private payroll employment grew 0.5 percent after a 0.3 percent rise in the first quarter. The net job creation totaled 102,500 compared to 69,500 in the preceding period.



Temporary employment decreased again by 2.1 percent after a 1.7 percent drop in the previous quarter. These declines follow seven consecutive quarters of increases, data showed.



Excluding temporary work, private payroll employment increased 0.6 percent in the second quarter.



At the same time, industrial employment, excluding temporary work grew only 0.1 percent, or 3,100 jobs, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous quarter.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de