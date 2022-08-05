

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.



For the first quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.35 to $0.65 per share on revenues between $3.60 billion and $3.80 billion.



On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.96 per share on revenues of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



