

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 166986 new positive cases reporting, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 91,965,511, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



625 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,032,856.



Ohio reported the most number of cases - 27,785 - and deaths - 98.



Covid deaths have increased by 12 percent while cases decreased by 8 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 43000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 3 percent over the last two weeks. More than 5000 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 6 percent rise in a fortnight.



88,700,969 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



3025 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,413,578.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de