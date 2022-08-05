World Acceptance Corporation: World Finance Named a Knoxville Top Workplaces in 2022 For Second Year in a Row

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / World Finance was named one of Greater Knoxville's Top Workplaces in 2022 for the second year in a row.

The independent award - presented by The Knoxville News Sentinel, in partnership with Energage - is based on anonymous survey data of employees, and measures 15 different drivers of company culture.

World Finance is a people-focused finance company providing loan and tax services. This year, World celebrates its 60th anniversary since their doors first opened in South Carolina in 1962. In the decades since, World has expanded their services to more than 1,100 community-based branches across 16 states, helping millions of customers reach their financial goals. This level of care extends to its team members. The company offers comprehensive benefits, competitive pay, and incredible opportunities for growth within the company. World lives its mission and values, especially when it comes to its team members.

"Earning this recognition in Knoxville for the second year in a row is an incredible honor. Our team members are the heart of our customer experience, and I am so proud of their hard work," says Chad Prashad, President and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "At each of our community-based branches in Knoxville, we aim to create a dynamic work environment where team members can thrive while supporting the communities where they live."

World has four community-based branches in Knoxville with additional locations across the greater Knoxville area. World was also recently named a national Top Workplaces USA winner for the second year in a row and has received multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country.

To learn more about World Finance, its team, and its services, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their financial good. World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,100 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

