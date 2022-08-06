

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled C$527 million, or C$0.78 per share. This compares with C$994 million, or C$1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$584 million or C$0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): C$527 Mln. vs. C$994 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.78 vs. C$1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.95



