

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said that its board has approved and declared a three-for-one split of its common stock.



The Luxury electric car maker said that each stockholder of record on August 17, 2022 will receive a dividend of two additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 24, 2022.



Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 25, 2022.







